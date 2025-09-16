Following the recent Nintendo Direct, the company has released a handy new infographic showcasing every major game that cropped up during the hour-long broadcast.

Say what you want about the Direct itself, seeing all of these games on one page highlights just how impressive the upcoming line-up of games really is. We've got the likes of Mario Tennis Fever, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Resident Evil Requiem, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and more. It's a lot.

Of course, questions do still remain, including why on earth Nintendo isn't offering a way to play Virutal Boy games without the use of the headset (or cardboard equivalent), and why the Mario galaxy games are so darn expensive on the Switch. And let's be honest, neither of these will likely be answered.

But if you're wondering "crikey, does the Switch 2 even have games?", we think the answer is yes, it definitely does. Not all of them will be to your taste, but we feel quite satisfied with the cadence in which new experiences are being released.