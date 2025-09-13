During the latest Direct, it was revealed Virtual Boy games would be joining the 'Nintendo Classics' library early next year.

In case you missed it, there'll be a few (paid) gates you'll need to pass through before you can even access this particular library. Not only will you be required to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription (aka the premium-priced tier), but you'll also need to fork out for an accessory.

Apart from this information during the broadcast, Nintendo has also made note of this on its official website:

"Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2/Nintendo Switch and Virtual Boy (Cardboard Model) for Nintendo Switch 2/Nintendo Switch are required to play the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics collection of games. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to access Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics collection of games."

As mentioned above, there are two headset options to choose from. If you don't want to fork out $99.99 / £66.99 (or your regional equivalent) for the replica, there is the cheaper cardboard model, which will set you back $24.99 / £16.99. Nintendo's website also notes how users will need to have a paid Switch Online membership to purchase these accessories.

Unsurprisingly, there's been a mixed reaction online to this, with some Nintendo diehards welcoming the Virtual Boy's return with open arms, while others are venting frustration about the price, the requirements to access it, and how there's still no option to officially experience these games without a headset.

Once again, this library will launch on 17th February 2026, with both accessories due out on the same date. You can see the games on the way to this particular digital library in our previous story: