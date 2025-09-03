The Switch 2 allows you to play your existing Switch library, but not every Switch game works perfectly out of the box.

Fortunately, Nintendo has been rolling out regular firmware updates to help improve this, and following yesterday's major system update (bumping the Switch 2 up to Version 20.4.0), a handful of games are now running as intended.

As highlighted by Universo Nintendo, this list includes multiple third-party titles like Killing Time: Resurrected, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, and more. Here's the rundown:

Nintendo also recently identified some issues with other Switch titles like Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition (including a voice sync bug), and another recent update reportedly got Nobody Saves The World fully functioning on the new system.

Apart from this, Nintendo has been rolling out multiple free updates for its first-party Switch library, improving frame rate and resolution on the Switch 2. Multiple third-party developers have also been issuing free upgrades for select titles. And just last week, High On Life got a Switch 2 upgrade.