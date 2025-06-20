Nintendo yesterday rolled out a new update for the Switch 2 which also included some backwards compatibility fixes for select Switch titles.

One of these happens to be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and an issue with the Mii Fighter. Thankfully, in the latest system firmware update, the problem has been fixed (thanks Nintendo Life user 'Polley001' for the heads up).

Nintendo has shared the following information on the game's eShop page about this:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Nintendo Switch 2 Compatibility

Supported - Game progressions may be affected in portions of the game.

Updated 06/19/2025

Fixed: When playing online, when a Nintendo Switch 2 player and Nintendo Switch player were matched and someone was using Mii Fighter, it was possible for the match to end immediately.

When creating or editing and saving a Mii Fighter, the thumbnail image showing the Mii Fighter may not appear correctly. This may be improved by saving it again. This is planned to be fixed in the near future.

So, online match issues with Mii Fighters should be resolved. Apart from this, Nintendo says it's also resolved a problem with Nintendo Switch Sports. As documented in its backwards compatibility PDF, "the frame rate goes to 30 frames per second during football matches in Play Globally (the speed does not change).

According to the title's eShop page, this has now been updated:

Nintendo Switch Sports - Nintendo Switch 2 Compatibility

Supported - Game behavior is consistent with Nintendo Switch.

Updated: 06/19/2025

Previously identified issues have been resolved with an update.

Again, both of these titles were already flagged on Nintendo's backwards compatibility page and were scheduled to be fixed. Nintendo also released game updates for certain other titles yesterday to resolve some backwards compatibility issues.