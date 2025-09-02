We're now in September, and Nintendo has rolled out a new firmware update for the Switch 2 and original Switch.

It's seemingly a small one, with the patch notes mentioning how it has improved the overall stability. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official Japanese support page.

Version 20.4.0 (Released September 2nd, 2025)

"Fixed several issues and improved the stability of the operation."

According to dataminer 'OatmealDome' there have been some small adjustments on the original Switch. Here's the rundown:

"Version 20.4.0 was released. The patch notes lists "stability" as the sole change. On Switch 1, the controller-handling code and the web browser were updated."

If we hear anything else about what else is included in this latest update, or if there are any backwards compatibility fixes tied to this latest update, we'll let you know.