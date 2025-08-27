At the end of July, Nintendo released an update for the Switch Online Super Nintendo app adding Mario Paint.

This update included mouse support (for Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers and USB mouse compatibility), as well as the ability to remap buttons. The same update also included mouse support for Nobunaga's Ambition and Mario Super Picross.

In case you missed this news at the time, Nintendo has now released an official trailer in English highlighting these new features.

Apart from this, this update also apparently improved the SNES app's CRT filter. Nintendo updated the N64 in June alongside the launch of the Switch 2.