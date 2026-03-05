During today's Capcom Showcase, it was revealed the upcoming puzzle-shooter Pragmata would be arriving a little earlier than expected.

Instead of 24th April 2026, it's now arriving on 17th April 2026. Capcom has also shared a look at a new feature known as Shelter in a new trailer and gameplay footage. The Diana amiibo will also be releasing soon.

When the official trailer for this announcement is shared, we'll add it to this story. There's also a demo you can play of Pragmata right now on the Switch 2.