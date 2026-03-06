There has been plenty of debate about Xbox's future following the appointment of Asha Sharna as the new Microsoft Gaming CEO, but it appears the brand will continue as a console maker.

After multiple stories and rumours about its next-generation, Xbox has this week officially announced "the return of Xbox" in the form of "Project Helix", Microsoft's "next generation console".

As rumoured, the system will allow users to play both Xbox and PC games. It will also supposedly "lead in performance":

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma: "Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games."

The new Microsoft Gaming CEO, who follows Phil Spencer, will be talking more about Project Helix next week at GDC.

Xbox previously announced a shift in strategy in recent years, with plans to release more games on more platforms than ever before. However, since the arrival of the new CEO, there has been all sorts of discussion about this strategy going forward.

If you want to find out more about this new console from Xbox, be sure to check out our sibling site, Pure Xbox.