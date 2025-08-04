Update #3 []: Here's your reminder about Sagat's arrival in Street Fighter 6 this week. Alongside this is some new content, which you can find out more about in the original story.

This follows some news from Capcom last week about the second fighter in the Season 3 DLC. Capcom will also be releasing an update for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 later this week.

Update #2 []:

As we get closer to the release of the next DLC character in Street Fighter 6, Capcom has today uploaded a new gameplay trailer for Sagat. You can see his moveset in action as well as his new themed level.

Once again, he'll be arriving on 5th August 2025 and will be followed by Viper, Alex and Ingrid as part of the Year 3 Character Pass.

"The Year 3 Character Pass and Ultimate Pass are now available! Owners of the Year 3 Character / Ultimate Pass will automatically get access to Sagat and the Proud Spire stage when he releases. The Year 3 Character Pass will include 4 characters (Sagat, C. Viper, Alex, and Ingrid), Outfit 1 Colors 3-10 for those characters, and 3000 Drive Tickets. The Year 3 Ultimate Pass includes everything in the Character Pass plus Outfit 2 and 3 Colors 3-10, an additional stage, and 2800 more Drive Tickets for a total of 5800. All the content from these passes will unlock as they release throughout Year 3."

Capcom also notes how the Year 3 Character Pass and Year 3 Ultimate Pass for the Switch 2 is available to pre-order until 4th August 2025. And additional content included in the pass will unlock beginning 5th August 2025 based on the character release schedule for Year 3.

Update #1 []:

Following Capcom locking in a release date for Sagat last week, it's now rolled out the official "Sagat Arrives" Fighting Pass. You can get a better look at what "premium rewards" are on offer in the video above.

Once again, there are items like EX Colors for Ryu and Ken, more titles and music, new avatar gear, new challenger screen illustrations, and even an additional classic game 'Tiger Road'. There'll also be some "free rewards" available.

As for Sagat, this character will be made available next month on 5th August 2025. Earlier this week, Capcom also revealed a new Street Fighter 6 x Aespa collab which also launches today.

Original Story: [Fri 27th Jun, 2025 00:45 BST]:

Capcom recently revealed the Season 3 DLC roster for Street Fighter 6, confirming Sagat, C. Viper, Alex and Ingrid would be joining the battle. Now, in an update during its Spotlight broadcast today, the company has locked in a date for the first fighter.

Along with a brief teaser today, it's now been confirmed the classic character and "emperor of Muay Thai" Sagat will be returning on 5th August 2025. You'll also be able to experience his themed level, located deep within the mountains of Thailand.

In the lead up to this release date, the "Sagat Arrives" Fighting Pass will be made available on 4th July 2025. It comes packed with EX Colors, more titles and music, avatar gear, new challenger screen illustrations and effects, emotes, stickers and the playable classic game Tiger Road.

Capcom has also provided an update about the paid 'Outfit 4' content – confirming seven characters will be getting these outfits first, with the rest of the roster to follow. All of this content is in the "final stages of tweaking" and the team will release Sagat gameplay at a later date.

That's it for now! In the meantime you can check out the original trailer reveal in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. And if you are considering Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2, it comes with some extra modes (Gyro Battle, Calorie Contest) and amiibo support.

Will you be checking out Sagat and the rest of the Season 3 DLC roster? Let us know in the comments.