Following its Switch 2 release and the news of "five million global sales", Street Fighter 6 has now announced its latest collab.

It's teaming up with the South Korean K-Pop group Aespa. Fighting fans can expect themed collab items, a limited-time Outfit 4 for Juri, and last but not least the virtual artist and idol Naevis, who will be added as a new commentator to the game.

All of these collab items will be made available across all versions of the game including the Switch 2 on 4th July 2025. Juri's new outfit is available for "one year only", so get it while you can.

"Starting Friday, July 4, 2025, a special collaboration outfit with aespa will be released as Outfit 4 for Juri, available for one year only!"





Popular Kpop group aespa & virtual artist naevis are teaming up with



Available July 4, 2025#SF6xnaevis pic.twitter.com/iEqqVLzA7s Check out the Street Fighter 6 x aespa Special Collab with naevis!Popular Kpop group aespa & virtual artist naevis are teaming up with #StreetFighter6 ! 👏Available July 4, 2025 #SF6xaespa June 30, 2025

As part of this "special collaboration" the game's online Battle Hub will also be getting tansformed with aespa-themed decorations. And if you log in during this event you can receive special times like new titles, device wallpapers and photo frames.

Last week, Capcom confirmed Sagat would also be returning in August, with his Fighting Pass content scheduled to be made available on 4th July 2025. Capcom has also revealed its next batch of outfits.