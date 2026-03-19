Just like clockwork, The Pokémon Company has revealed this month's booster pack expansion heading to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, and it's absolutely packed with shinies.

As its name suggests, the Mega Shine expansion is all about shiny Pokémon. The above reveal trailer showcases sparkly Mega Gengar ex and Mega Charizard ex full art cards, as well as glittery new designs for shiny Pineco, Dragonair, Zorua and Ponyta.

It'll arrive in the app next week on 26th March from 1am GMT / 2am CET / 6pm PDT (25th) / 9pm ET (25th), with new cosmetic items and events following after.

Here's a closer look at a selection of cards we've seen so far:

The frequency of these expansion drops can feel rather overwhelming, but the 30th Anniversary '30 Days of Gifts' event is still up and running in the app, providing a solid way to nab Pack Hourglasses and hopefully fill out your collection as you go. Hey, every little helps!