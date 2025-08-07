Update [ ]: In case you missed the news during EVO 2025, there's a new update for Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

It bumps the Switch releases up to Version 1.0.3 and once again adds four characters to Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER. You can access these characters by entering the game's options from the collection menu and switching on "additional characters".

Additionally, this free update comes with quality of life upgrades, new artwork and more remix tracks from Cap-JAMS. Apart from this, Capcom has also released a new update for Street Fighter 6 this week, adding the Year 3 DLC fighter, Sagat.

Original Story: Alongside EVO 2025 this weekend, Capcom announced it would be releasing a free title update for the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 next week on 7th August 2025.

It will add multiple quality of life upgrades, new artwork, remix tracks from Cap-JAMS, and four characters to Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER including Maki, Yun, Eagle, and Ingrid. Below are the games included in this collection. They all support online play and rollback netcode.

- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

- Capcom Fighting Evolution

- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

- Project Justice

- Power Stone

- Power Stone 2

- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

This pack was recently made compatible with the Switch 2 alongside the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection. If you want to find out more about this recent release and how it plays, check out our full review here on Nintendo Life.

Ingrid was also recently confirmed for the Street Fighter 6 Year 3 DLC. You can find out more about this in our previous story.