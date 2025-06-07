Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 819k

Following the release of Elena as well as the Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 this week, Capcom has now lifted the lid on the Year 3 paid DLC roster.

For this very special occasion, it's called on the help of pro wrestler and gaming fan Kenny Omega, who takes the spotlight in the above cinematic and gameplay trailer as each of the new fighters. So, here are the next batch of characters on the way to Street Fighter 6:

Sagat - Summer 2025

C. Viper - Autumn 2025

Alex - Early Spring 2026

Ingrid - Late Spring 2026



If you want to give Street Fighter 6 a go on the Switch 2, there's a free demo you can download from the eShop right now. It gives you access to the World Tour mode, along with the verse mode (including Gyro control matches).

Our review for Street Fighter 6 has also gone live here on Nintendo Life, if you're interested in finding out more about how the game runs on Nintendo's new hardware.