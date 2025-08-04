Following a leak earlier on, Capcom has now officially released the teaser trailer for the next Street Fighter 6 DLC character.

The secret agent C. Viper, who originally made her debut in Street Fighter IV, is scheduled to arrive in Street Fighter 6's World Tour, Battle Hub and Fighting Grounds on Autumn 2025 for all platforms including the Switch 2.

She's part of the game's third year of DLC, which also includes Sagat (out this week), as well as Alex (Early Spring 2026) and Ingrid (Late Spring 2026).

In addition to this, Capcom has released a new trailer for the next batch of DLC outfits coming to the game.

Apart from these new trailers for Street Fighter 6, one other Capcom announcement at EVO 2025 was a free title update for the Capcom Fighting Collection 2. It's out this week and will add Ingrid as well as multiple other characters to Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER.

You can find out more about this and Street Fighter 6 in our previous coverage on Nintendo Life. There's also a demo for the sixth entry available on the Switch 2.