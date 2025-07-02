Switch 2 arrived with a bunch of titles that had to perform well if they were going to be worth your time. Arguably, none were more in need of a silky smooth frame rate than Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, which had to be top notch if it was ever going to appeal to the fighting fans.

We had a blast with the title in our review last month, with the performance in all modes (apart from World Tour) being a particular highlight. But for those who want the specific numbers, the experts over at Digital Foundry have finally joined the fight to give a detailed rundown of all the tech specs in Capcom's latest.

Kicking things off with image quality, DF's Thomas Morgan states that the Switch 2 version "punches well above its weight". The Switch 2 puts up 960x540p resolution in docked mode, with the DLSS upscaler boosting things to 1080p. The analysis notes that you may encounter some flickers here and there, but it's a "win on balance" in the grand scheme of things, and even appears crisper than the Xbox Series S.

Naturally, the image quality pales in comparison to the PS5's 4K offering, but the textures are a notable upgrade from the Series S and fall closer in line to what you'd find on the PS4.

Some settings are missing on Switch 2 — the depth of field effect, 'Crowded' background NPCs, no movement for physics-based particles — though DF emphasises that these are "never game-breaking".

The portable mode opts for a 640x360p resolution, with DLSS reconstructing it up to 720p, and lighting and shadows take a big hit because of it, winding up closer to the base PS4 edition. There's a docked/handheld comparison in the above video around the 8:20 mark that's well worth a look if you want to see the changes in action.

The World Tour modes are deemed "less polished in their visual delivery overall," with regular NPC pop-ins and reduced frame rates for characters at range. That said, DF is quick to point out that Switch 2 is "not alone in presenting these problems, rather, it inherits them from the other console releases".

In terms of frame rate, things are locked at a "perfect" 60fps in both docked and handheld in the fighting rounds, but they do drop to around 45fps in the pre-fight hype sequences — not that it affects the game at all. The World Tour mode, as expected, is not as smooth, with the unlocked frame rate reaching anywhere from 30-60fps, and getting capped at 30 in the side-on battles.

All in all, then, it sounds like a generally strong technical experience on Switch 2. You can see all of this analysis in action in the above Digital Foundry video, but for our thoughts on the game, you'll find our full review below.