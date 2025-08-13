Review Drag x Drive (Switch 2) - A Real Baller With Friends, But Is There Enough To Do? Is it a swish or an air ball?

But we're not the only voice out there, so let's see what others have to say about this mouse-controlled game.

Starting with TheGamer, who also scored the game a 7/10 (well, a 3.5/5), the outlet notes that "It’ll take some time to get used to its oddball pacing and unorthodox mechanics", but that it's a good time overall:

"Short match times, a small court, and precise team composition make every single round a nail-biter, and that’s mostly when playing with bots during the review period. I cannot wait to see what sort of casual and competitive communities form around this game and what tricks they’re able to pull with its mechanics that someone like me could only dream of."

Moving down the scale a little, IGN awarded the game a 6/10, criticising the game's "drab personality" and aesthetic, but praising the actual gameplay, outside of a lack of variety:

"I respect the ambition to try something entirely new, even though I recognize the result is definitely not going to be for everyone. But despite its surprisingly good gameplay, Drag x Drive is pretty disappointing in terms of the content outside of its three-on-three online matches, with a lack of variety and enticing unlockables you’d expect from a game like this."

Sticking with that lack of variety, Inverse also scored Drag x Drive a 6/10, calling Mouse Mode's implementation "ingenious", but outside of matches, the game is lacking:

"Unfortunately, this rock-solid foundation is underserved by some dull minigames, bland presentation, and a lack of proper single-player modes. While this dearth of content can be excused by the game’s $20 budget price-point, one can’t help but wonder what could have been."

GamesRadar+ feels similarly, but scored the game slightly lower at 2.5/5 — shout-out to those "Drag x Drive jeans". The game is fun, but there's "not enough to keep me competing for the long haul", comparing it (unfavourably) to ARMS:

"But compare Drag x Drive's fairly featureless, almost Toonami-like customizable characters with the sheer sauce on display with designs like Spring Man, Kid Cobra, or the truly iconic Twintelle and it's no contest. It doesn't help that Arms' fighting managed to carefully balance its control scheme with tactical plays that packed a punch."

Finally, PCMag also settled on a 2.5/5, highlighting that "How much you enjoy Drag x Drive will come down to how much you enjoy this design decision" and that the gameplay can suffer from "tedium":

"A game like Nintendo Switch Sports understands that motion controls shine when you use them to act out dramatic and exciting moments, like swinging your tennis racket or golf club. Similarly, I loved getting nothing but net when shooting the ball with Drag x Drive's motion controls. But the boring, laborious movement mechanics sully the experience."

Some of you likely checked out the Global Jam that took place over the weekend, so you likely have a good idea of what to expect when Drag x Drive releases tomorrow. We'll have to see the kind of player base that builds up around the game and its online matches.

Let us know if you're excited to play Drag x Drive in the comments.