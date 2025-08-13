Drag x Drive is Nintendo's latest attempt to give us a unique sports game that utilises their latest console's flashy tech. And this time, it isn't just any old sport. If you've ever watched wheelchair basketball, you know how technical it can get, and Drag x Drive takes this to the extreme.

It's a brilliant choice of sport to bring to life with Mouse Mode controls, and one that's been carried off with plenty of skill. The main issue is your mileage is going to vary based on how you get on with these controls. I'm not just talking about their implementation in the actual game; things like how thin (and slightly uncomfortable) the Joy-Con 2 are when on their side, how your wrists fare generally, and what sort of surface or space you're playing with, all come into consideration.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

But let's reverse the old wheelchair for a second, and go over what Drag x Drive entails. Nintendo has gone with an arcade-style take on wheelchair basketball, which lends itself well to exciting 3v3 face-offs. Matches are action-packed, three-minute affairs, and there isn't much room on a court so you're always in close proximity to teammates or opponents. There's also a very pleasing dual-layered learning curve that needs to be approached and overcome at the outset.

Simply getting used to playing the actual basketball by timing your runs, making passes, and choosing to play it safe or go for three-point baskets, means there's plenty to take in and have a good time with. Then you have to consider that you're doing all of this in a wheelchair-like vehicle. I'm the type of person who crashes things at precisely the wrong moment (in games, not in real life!), so getting to blast around freely in one of these things at high speeds, well, it's very exciting. And it stays exciting for longer than I thought possible because the controls are good, for the most part.

In practice, playing on a table worked well for a time, but I found using my legs better, as it's way less hard on your hands and arms once I got used to it. It's impressive that the tech manages to keep the controls so smooth whilst I glided over my very un-ironed trousers. Well met, Nintendo.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

In Mouse Mode, each Joy-Con pertains to a wheel. For example, to move in a straight line, you need to slide both Joy-Con 2 forward simultaneously, then lift to return your hand to the start position to slide again. It apes the real-life motion of pushing your wheels forward. Smooth and controlled slides help you gain speed, and this is very much a game where timing and grace trump going for big power moves and destroying your furniture and arms. You don't need to break into a sweat, just relax your arms and chill. Then you start adding turns and braking in and, well... let's just say you can make some violently fast changes of direction.

Shooting is much simpler, as you simply need to throw up an arm and motion out a shot, and as long as you're facing the basket, you should make it. There's just enough freedom to also give players ways to be a little stylish with tricks and sexy half pipe dunks. And to defend, you just need to roll back to your half and prep for whatever assault your opponent has in mind, block those lanes and get ready for a tackle. Hit an opponent head-on — doesn't matter the speed (again, you never really need to be brute-forcing anything here), as long as you collide in their face — and the ball will spill out of their hands, which is followed by an animated clamour to nab it back.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

There are three player styles to select from: Guard, Forward, or Center, and these have different ability levels split between rebounding, strength and quickness. You also get some customisation slots where you can deck out your little space-person with new helmets, colours, and textures. This part of the game is very basic, however, so don't expect a design studio.

If you want to get really flashy on-court, Drag x Drive has a bunch of OTT video game stuff and tricks, like tilting up onto one wheel by braking on the side you want to tilt to and then lifting your Joy-Con up on that side at the same time. Do this on both sides at the same time, and you'll bunny hop! It's satisfying when you manage to pull these off mid-match, but in my experience, some tricks don't come off smoothly enough. It still works, but you can't rely on it 100%. Which is a shame, because as frustrated as I've been at times trying to put together wheeling, turning, passing, and shooting, I keep coming back for more.

Second Opinion For me, the crucial question is: Would I rather be playing Rocket League? It's not an exact 1:1 match, and Drag x Drive's passing makes for a less scrappy, more strategic game, but the ball-based 3v3 setup is enough to plant Epic's free-to-play winner in my mind. And the answer, unfortunately, is 'yes' - in all but perfect circumstances (eg. a LAN setup at a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience), I would rather be playing Rocket League. The control quirks lead to just enough exasperation to throw up barriers to enjoyment in the time I've spent with it. With five other pals on a GameChat call, it's great, and I love clapping and various other neat Nintendo touches, but it's just not engaging or flexible enough outside of six-player matches with friends. Welcome Tour attracted heat for not being a pack-in, but as a game which lives or dies by its online player base, I wonder if Drag x Drive should have been free to NSO members. I'm intrigued to see if/how it evolves over time. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

All of this gives you plenty to work with as you launch into 3v3 battles against either human or CPU opponents, with matches housed within an arena that can either be set to Friend or Public Park. This arena is also full of side missions and challenges, most of which are designed to help you master the controls. A handful of extra games, such as a race to the checkpoint or chasing after a ball, pop up between matches to help keep things fresh, though you can choose to opt in or out of them entirely if they aren't your cup of tea.

A few other side missions, such as the slalom and shots against the clock, are perfect for getting the hang of sharp turns and nailing your hoop skills, too. I have to say, as much as I think some will baulk at how little there is in the package in terms of separate modes of play (a single-player campaign would have helped), there's a good amount of game to sink your teeth into for the price in Drag x Drive, if you are down for mastering it all.

Turning to online, and this is where the game really shines on the court. I managed to play a whole bunch of games with the rest of the crew here at Nintendo Life, and it works well. GameChat is smooth sailing, and the basketball itself holds up to scrutiny. When playing online, the host can choose to set up so that 12 people are in the party, split between two 3v3 games happening at the same time on separate courts within the same arena. You can also spectate matches and keep things nice and private by having a code to get into your park.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

That being said, don't look for any bells and whistles online (or anywhere else); what you see really is what you get. There are no different match types or ways to mix things up besides those minigames I mentioned. Even worse, perhaps, is that the Public Park lobbies don't allow you to play against random players online with a friend (or friends) in any way, as far as I’ve been able to tell.

In private Friend Park lobbies, of course, there's no issue — and you can share your Park ID with whomever you choose — but it's certainly something to keep in mind. It seems you can't just head online with a friend and take on other humans; it's bots or 1v1. Perhaps they'll add a way to do this later down the line, although Nintendo have their own special way of doing things, as we all know.

Another weak point in terms of options is a lack of control customisation, meaning you're stuck with the mice, which can make jumping in online a little daunting. Not to mention it fully excludes some players from getting involved.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

Taking everything into consideration, though, and for the not-enormous price point, there's more depth here than I expected. Drag x Drive feels like a proper attempt to give us something fresh, in the same sort of vein as ARMS back on Switch 1. If you get into its groove, you will get your money's worth.

A final word, though, and as someone who rarely complains about awkward controls (I am a master of Kid Icarus Uprising on 3DS, after all), even I had to take breaks playing this getting started. My issue isn't so much anything to do with the controls, it's more the physical act of holding the super slim Joy-Con on their side whilst playing. It gets tiring, and for some it's gonna be a real 'NOPE' moment when they start to feel it. I find that, as I relax a bit and don't put so much force into every movement, things get more comfortable, mind. More troublesome is the bunny-hopping and tilting stuff being a little hard to pull off.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

In terms of presentation and performance, it all runs absolutely perfectly, that much is nailed down. However, it's a shame Nintendo opted for this strangely barren style. The robots are cute enough, and the unfussy robotic aesthetic is 'fine', but why not give us some more character, or more varied environments?

I can overlook style stuff when the core game is this solid, though. And Drag x Drive is certainly that. In the end, if you have some pals who're into it, and you're willing to master the game, I have no hesitations in recommending this one.