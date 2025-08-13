Drag x Drive is Nintendo's latest attempt to give us a unique sports game that utilises their latest console's flashy tech. And this time, it isn't just any old sport. If you've ever watched wheelchair basketball, you know how technical it can get, and Drag x Drive takes this to the extreme.
It's a brilliant choice of sport to bring to life with Mouse Mode controls, and one that's been carried off with plenty of skill. The main issue is your mileage is going to vary based on how you get on with these controls. I'm not just talking about their implementation in the actual game; things like how thin (and slightly uncomfortable) the Joy-Con 2 are when on their side, how your wrists fare generally, and what sort of surface or space you're playing with, all come into consideration.
But let's reverse the old wheelchair for a second, and go over what Drag x Drive entails. Nintendo has gone with an arcade-style take on wheelchair basketball, which lends itself well to exciting 3v3 face-offs. Matches are action-packed, three-minute affairs, and there isn't much room on a court so you're always in close proximity to teammates or opponents. There's also a very pleasing dual-layered learning curve that needs to be approached and overcome at the outset.
Simply getting used to playing the actual basketball by timing your runs, making passes, and choosing to play it safe or go for three-point baskets, means there's plenty to take in and have a good time with. Then you have to consider that you're doing all of this in a wheelchair-like vehicle. I'm the type of person who crashes things at precisely the wrong moment (in games, not in real life!), so getting to blast around freely in one of these things at high speeds, well, it's very exciting. And it stays exciting for longer than I thought possible because the controls are good, for the most part.
In practice, playing on a table worked well for a time, but I found using my legs better, as it's way less hard on your hands and arms once I got used to it. It's impressive that the tech manages to keep the controls so smooth whilst I glided over my very un-ironed trousers. Well met, Nintendo.
In Mouse Mode, each Joy-Con pertains to a wheel. For example, to move in a straight line, you need to slide both Joy-Con 2 forward simultaneously, then lift to return your hand to the start position to slide again. It apes the real-life motion of pushing your wheels forward. Smooth and controlled slides help you gain speed, and this is very much a game where timing and grace trump going for big power moves and destroying your furniture and arms. You don't need to break into a sweat, just relax your arms and chill. Then you start adding turns and braking in and, well... let's just say you can make some violently fast changes of direction.
Shooting is much simpler, as you simply need to throw up an arm and motion out a shot, and as long as you're facing the basket, you should make it. There's just enough freedom to also give players ways to be a little stylish with tricks and sexy half pipe dunks. And to defend, you just need to roll back to your half and prep for whatever assault your opponent has in mind, block those lanes and get ready for a tackle. Hit an opponent head-on — doesn't matter the speed (again, you never really need to be brute-forcing anything here), as long as you collide in their face — and the ball will spill out of their hands, which is followed by an animated clamour to nab it back.
There are three player styles to select from: Guard, Forward, or Center, and these have different ability levels split between rebounding, strength and quickness. You also get some customisation slots where you can deck out your little space-person with new helmets, colours, and textures. This part of the game is very basic, however, so don't expect a design studio.
If you want to get really flashy on-court, Drag x Drive has a bunch of OTT video game stuff and tricks, like tilting up onto one wheel by braking on the side you want to tilt to and then lifting your Joy-Con up on that side at the same time. Do this on both sides at the same time, and you'll bunny hop! It's satisfying when you manage to pull these off mid-match, but in my experience, some tricks don't come off smoothly enough. It still works, but you can't rely on it 100%. Which is a shame, because as frustrated as I've been at times trying to put together wheeling, turning, passing, and shooting, I keep coming back for more.
All of this gives you plenty to work with as you launch into 3v3 battles against either human or CPU opponents, with matches housed within an arena that can either be set to Friend or Public Park. This arena is also full of side missions and challenges, most of which are designed to help you master the controls. A handful of extra games, such as a race to the checkpoint or chasing after a ball, pop up between matches to help keep things fresh, though you can choose to opt in or out of them entirely if they aren't your cup of tea.
A few other side missions, such as the slalom and shots against the clock, are perfect for getting the hang of sharp turns and nailing your hoop skills, too. I have to say, as much as I think some will baulk at how little there is in the package in terms of separate modes of play (a single-player campaign would have helped), there's a good amount of game to sink your teeth into for the price in Drag x Drive, if you are down for mastering it all.
Turning to online, and this is where the game really shines on the court. I managed to play a whole bunch of games with the rest of the crew here at Nintendo Life, and it works well. GameChat is smooth sailing, and the basketball itself holds up to scrutiny. When playing online, the host can choose to set up so that 12 people are in the party, split between two 3v3 games happening at the same time on separate courts within the same arena. You can also spectate matches and keep things nice and private by having a code to get into your park.
That being said, don't look for any bells and whistles online (or anywhere else); what you see really is what you get. There are no different match types or ways to mix things up besides those minigames I mentioned. Even worse, perhaps, is that the Public Park lobbies don't allow you to play against random players online with a friend (or friends) in any way, as far as I’ve been able to tell.
In private Friend Park lobbies, of course, there's no issue — and you can share your Park ID with whomever you choose — but it's certainly something to keep in mind. It seems you can't just head online with a friend and take on other humans; it's bots or 1v1. Perhaps they'll add a way to do this later down the line, although Nintendo have their own special way of doing things, as we all know.
Another weak point in terms of options is a lack of control customisation, meaning you're stuck with the mice, which can make jumping in online a little daunting. Not to mention it fully excludes some players from getting involved.
Taking everything into consideration, though, and for the not-enormous price point, there's more depth here than I expected. Drag x Drive feels like a proper attempt to give us something fresh, in the same sort of vein as ARMS back on Switch 1. If you get into its groove, you will get your money's worth.
A final word, though, and as someone who rarely complains about awkward controls (I am a master of Kid Icarus Uprising on 3DS, after all), even I had to take breaks playing this getting started. My issue isn't so much anything to do with the controls, it's more the physical act of holding the super slim Joy-Con on their side whilst playing. It gets tiring, and for some it's gonna be a real 'NOPE' moment when they start to feel it. I find that, as I relax a bit and don't put so much force into every movement, things get more comfortable, mind. More troublesome is the bunny-hopping and tilting stuff being a little hard to pull off.
In terms of presentation and performance, it all runs absolutely perfectly, that much is nailed down. However, it's a shame Nintendo opted for this strangely barren style. The robots are cute enough, and the unfussy robotic aesthetic is 'fine', but why not give us some more character, or more varied environments?
I can overlook style stuff when the core game is this solid, though. And Drag x Drive is certainly that. In the end, if you have some pals who're into it, and you're willing to master the game, I have no hesitations in recommending this one.
Conclusion
Drag x Drive may lack options with regards to online modes, and its controls take a bit of getting used to. However, if you can give up some time to engaging with this one, if you can get past the barriers in terms of controls and the early frustrations as you find your rhythm, you'll be rewarded with a unique and very well-made sports game that deserves to find an audience of dedicated fans. Add in some pals, and you've got a solid bit of fun for the price.
The last two negatives are why I have no interest in this game. Concept is interesting but it doesn't look fully fleshed out enough for me to bother with it.
wdym with friends? Pretty sure you can only play multiplayer online and not splitscreen, you need multiple consoles/games to play multiplayer.
"Zero aesthetic personality" and "Controls will be a big hurdle for some" are the biggest issues.
It just looks so sterile. Like a techdemo instead of a full game.
It would have done a lot better if it was filled with all kinds of happy nintendo cameo's and environments.
I also don't see many people really wanting to use the controlschemes as they are now.
Maybe it will get a bit more succes if they change the above and allow for regular controls.
Hell, go nuts with it. Make monstertruck variants or something that you can unlock.
Until then i'd give it a 5/10 at best.
I really don't like motion control games, so this one is a big skip for me. But I also just don't like the game's aesthetic. I dunno, it's just not my cup of tea. I hope the game sells well, but it's mostly just another expanded tech demo for Switch 2 to me.
I watched the overview trailer the night nintendo uploaded it and I gotta say the game looks to have a high skill ceiling.
Thanks for the review PJ
@BenAV Same, its like they didn't even try, hard to believe it's from Nintendo to look at it. Add that to the controls, got no interest in playing something that way and I have zero motivation for this game. Shame, a bit of flair and colour with the characters and how it looks overall, controller options to suit all and they may have had a real novel big hitter
@BenAV agreed!
There is such a contrast when you compare it with Arms that was also aiming to show case the console capabilities!
I love Arms, it had so much character. This one, for me, has zero.
The Global Jam was enough to deter me from buying the game. The controls were just too inconsistent in my experience. Having your arms at a perfect angle to avoid fatigue is another hurdle, when all you want to do is plonk yourself down on the sofa and relax.
Gavin is right; this should have been included as part of an NSO subscription. Charging for it is likely going to harm how long the lobbies are going to be active for. Hell, even F-Zero 99 is struggling to get more than 20 players in most races now.
"Zero aesthetic personality"
Dude... its ugly. Just plain ugly.
Seems like a game I would love in a Wii Play type of compilation but I doubt I’ll buy the game myself. It was fun when I tried it out but I don’t think I’m best fussed on the controls. I commend Nintendo for doing something so unique though!
Love the idea, shame about the execution
Sorry Nintendo but another kinda dud
I tried the online demo with an open mind. I could see the vision, it's okay. Not great, not horrible, just ok. But I did get my hands and arms kinda tired after a couple rounds. This might be a skip for me, sadly
Thanks for the review, this confirms my interest in at least giving Drag x Dry a try (we'll have to see how I feel about the controls when I play it, but apart from potentially that the other cons don't bother me personally as much as others because yes, "I can overlook style stuff when the core game is this solid" as well) - getting it immediately instead of later to play it this Sunday, but that's just because I missed the Global Jam due to a mistake despite promising to play it on YouTube and I want to remedy that!
Not for me but at least it's reasonably priced for anyone wanting to jump in.
My impressions from the Global Jam- The controls take a little getting used to but once you get the hang of it, it can be pretty enjoyable. It definitely gives that effect of moving in a wheelchair. My main two issues were tackling requires going head on which is difficult to pull off in all the action. The other is actually nothing to do with the game itself but I couldn't help but notice there wasn't much teamwork as whichever player had possession of the ball chose to wheel themselves across the court and take a shot themselves which was a bit disappointing.
Personally, I think it would have been easier to lose the ball if you got hit hard enough from any direction so at least it encourages players to pass more often rather than take all the glory themselves.
All in all, it's a solid and enjoyable experience and the HD rumble did feel really nice
Splatoon had Mario characters in it at one point before they decided to make original characters for that game, being the Inklings.
This has very generic looking characters in it, while this could really have benefited from having some big Nintendo faces in it, Mario or otherwise.
They can't all be winners!
@Jumping_Dead I don't personally think it's ugly. It's clean and functional. I sort of get the idea, but it just doesn't work. Haha. Very bland.
If Arms couldn't last this game really doesn't have a shot in my opinion.
They should have either developed this more or bundled it with Welcome Tour and several other mini games- charged about $50 for it.
ARMS still looks way much better than drag x drive.
If they do some great free updates, this could turn into a big hit.
@michellelynn0976 Agrred. A few more modes and some proper lobbies and the core is good enough!
I tried the demo, and it just didn’t work at all. It was inconsistent at best, and had no personality to make up for it. I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone unless it was free
When I saw "swish" in the subtitle, I was hoping it was going to be a Harry Potter reference with "swish and flick."
This is not Splatoon on the Wii U nor ARMS on the Switch that I was hoping for the Switch 2.
@BenAV same. I have no issue with the wheelchair concept itself unlike some that try to drag controversy into it.
But even putting that aside everything about the game looks like a tech demo for the mouse feature.
It's really weird because it feels so lacking in aesthetics compared to Nintendo's other offerings.
Really makes me wonder if this was a tech demo that they just decided to give a little polish and sell as a game.
Really id rather they made ARMs 2 with mouse controls as an option instead. That IP deserves a second chance.
my impression from this review and playing the demo is that the game can be fun, exhilarating, and have a lot of skill expression. but its a matter of IF people wanna do all that with how hard the game is control at first
kinda reminds me of battle leagues game model. barren modes and customization, but hoping the replayable high skill expression will warrant a decent fanbase
the $20 price at least means this game can get away with less. i did enjoy the demo and want to play more, but if the online scene dies idk if playing against cpus the whole time would save it for me
I feel like this game could benefit from minigames ala the Monkey Ball series
I had no interest in this game when I first saw the reveal trailer and had no intention of buying it. I stand by that decision. Not a big fan of sports games to begin with, anyway. I prefer platformers, shooters, fighting games, adventure games, RPGs, especially those within the sci-fi and fantasy genres.
I just want to know who the credits are. Is it really all EPD staff?
Wondering how long until they give in and provide regular controller input.
@DennyCrane Same with Mario Strikers Switch. They allowed that game to be published without adding more features, fun maps, etc., and really ruined it for us who were waiting for this since the awesome GameCube one.
It looks like an unreleased Dreamcast game or unfinished PC tech demo from 1999. That’s not a compliment.
Not a drag, but probably one that won't drive sales.
PJOReilly wrote:
Remember when Nintendo were making Mario Kart, and they had those nondescript, helmeted F1 racer characters, before introducing Mario and co? This reminds me a little bit of that — how much more appealing would it have been been with big, bright, Mushroom Kingdom/Splatoon-style chararacters?
@Ramouz yeah, I didn't bother with that, but i really wanted too. Strikers on GameCube was a hell of a game
Drag x Drive is the worst controlling first-party Nintendo console title since Star Fox Zero for Wii U. It physically hurts to play this game, and it feels so slow and clunky to control. Nintendo always has to have a "gimmick game" to demo their latest technology, which wouldn't be a problem if they would just allow for multiple control schemes (i.e., a regular controller). What if Mario Kart World forced you to use Joy-Con motion steering exclusively; would you want to play that way? Nintendo is alienating 95% of the potential user base for this title by forcing the gimmick, and it will quickly fall by the wayside if the control methods aren't expanded. It's ironic that a game about an accessible sport has the least accessible controls.
When I was playing the demo, I got hand cramps constantly, until I realized that I can 3d print a grip for the joy con 2.
Overall it seems like a good game for some but not for others, I personally think it looks pretty good but I will be passing on it because:
Tight gaming schedule
I don't have a Switch 2 yet
I want to avoid hand cramps
It sucks that with this existing, it likely means we won’t see a new Mario 3-On-3 Hoops game for a while smh.
I will likely give it a go as it’s not expensive but it does sound like it’s more of a demo game than anything else.
