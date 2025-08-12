Last weekend, Nintendo held a special 'Global Jam' for the Switch 2 exclusive, Drag x Drive.

This game is described as "the next generation" of 3-on-3 sports, where you use the mouse controls to speed around the court, and flick your wrists to perform tricks and shoot some hoops. To top it off, you can join in on the fun with up to 12 players online.

So, now that the Global Jam has ended, and we've even had the chance to take on the game's developers during the same event, we're wondering how everyone is feeling about this new title.

Leave a comment and vote in our poll. You can also see the skills of the developers in the video above.

Will you be getting Drag x Drive for Switch 2? I've already pre-ordered it Yes, definitely Maybe at some point I'll wait for the reviews The Global Jam was enough for me I'd prefer a physical release I'm not sure yet I'm not interested I still need a Switch 2 Will you be getting Drag x Drive for Switch 2? (225 votes) I've already pre-ordered it 5 % Yes, definitely 5 % Maybe at some point 7 % I'll wait for the reviews 4 % The Global Jam was enough for me 6 % I'd prefer a physical release 0.9% I'm not sure yet 6 % I'm not interested 62 % I still need a Switch 2 5 %

Drag x Drive will launch on the eShop for the Switch 2 on 14th August, 2025 and is priced at $19.99 / £16.99.