Nintendo is bringing out a new "fast-paced" multiplayer game this August called Drag x Drive, where players will be able to "shoot hoops" with the Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 dual-mouse controls.

Following the release date announcement earlier this week, the eShop listing for this upcoming title has now revealed this "3-on-3" sports title will actually support double this amount online, bumping the fun up to 12 players. Further details about this have not been provided just yet.

While this is exciting news, local multiplayer will apparently be restricted to just one player. So even if you have an extra set of Joy-Con 2 or someone nearby who is ready for a local wireless session across two units, it seems you'll still need to team up online with an active Switch Online subscription. If we hear any changes or updates about this, we'll let you know.

Nintendo's page listing for Drag x Drive also reconfirms TV mode and Tabletop mode will be supported. You can find out more about Drag x Drive in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.