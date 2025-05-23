Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Koei Tecmo will be showing its support for the Switch 2 this year with some of its games and launching in July is Wild Hearts S - a monster hunting-style game, which originally made its debut on other platforms in 2023.

This updated version coming to the Switch 2 will include some adjustments to the gameplay and perhaps most notably is the increase from three to four players for both local and online play. This means you can now hunt with three other players. Although cross-platform multiplayer won't be supported.

In Koei Tecmo's latest upload on its Japanese YouTube channel, it's now shown off some four-player footage running on Switch 2 hardware. You can see some monster battles as well as the players resting up at campsites. It should be at least enough to give you an idea of how it will run and play on the new system.

"Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts inside a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan! Hunt in a pack of up to four players in seamless co-op or play as a lone wolf as you fight fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Craft your hunting grounds and weapons, gear up to hunt, then take down the massive monsters in this chaotic world gone wild."

You can find out more about what the Switch 2 version of this game in our previous coverage. When our friends at Push Square played the original release, they called it a fast-paced and thrilling alternative to Capcom's Monster Hunter. This also follows on from Koei Tecmo's Toukiden series.