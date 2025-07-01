Update #2 [ ]: Well, there you have it — 2K has confirmed that the latest edition of its wrestling series, WWE 2K25, is landing on Switch 2 at the end of the month. Its physical release will be a code in a box.

The game, which originally launched on other consoles back in March, will be landing on the hybrid console on 23rd July with three different editions, detailed below.

WWE 2K25 is one of the most feature-rich games in the series and includes The Bloodline’s Dynasty, a new "story" mode that allows you to "relive, change, and create the history of The Bloodline".

There's also The Island, an online hub where you can challenge other players, complete quests, and unlock items; a huge roster of wrestlers old and new; new match types and gameplay improvements; a manager mode; a card-battle mode; an improved sandbox mode; and a creation suite, among many other things.

Here's what all three editions will include:

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition:

○ Available for £59.99;

○ Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack**, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars - Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan - plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island; WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition:

○ Available for £89.99;

○ The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love Manager;

○ Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC; WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition:

○ Available for £119.99;

○ In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition, The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition;

○ The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. This pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC;

○ Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack, which features the currently available WrestleMania 41 Arena, plus two WrestleMania 41 Superstar Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new playable Superstar, which will all be available at a later date.

Update #1 [ ]:

It seems like the eShop has given away the secret; WWE 2K25 is indeed coming to Switch 2, and it's coming very soon — 23rd July 2025.

Spotted by Nintendo Everything, multiple eShop listings for the game have appeared on the North American store revealing the game's price and release date.

The standard edition will be $69.99, the Deadman Edition is priced at $99.99 (and includes a ton of DLC all related to The Undertaker), and the extremely pricey Bloodline Edition comes in at $129.99 and includes everything in the Deadman edition and more.

The official Twitter account teased an announcement for today, so we expect we'll be seeing that very soon...

Original Story: During the Switch 2 Direct in April, 2K announced it would be bringing the WWE 2K series to the new hybrid system at some point in the future.

Now, in an update from the official 'WWE games' social media account, it's been revealed a "WWE2K25 announcement" is apparently "coming soon". The trailer signs off with a familiar sound effect and animation, along with the following date: 1st July 2025.

"You never know when the next match will begin… Be ready to throw down anytime, anywhere. #WWE2K25 Announcement coming soon"

You never know when the next match will begin… Be ready to throw down anytime, anywhere. #WWE2K25 Announcement coming soon 🔜 pic.twitter.com/XjF0qlq1sN June 28, 2025

When 2K originally revealed it was bringing WWE 2K to the Switch 2, it also announced NBA 2K would be released on the platform as well. This follows the release of games like Civilization VII on the platform and Borderlands 4 is also expected in the future.