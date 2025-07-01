Following its recent, unexpected delay on Switch, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Edition has landed a new launch date, and it's very soon.

It's 10th July 2025, in fact! That's just over a week away at the time of writing. Kudos to Nightdive Studios for sorting this last-minute issue out promptly and confirming the finalised date.

If you don't know what it is, System Shock 2 was developed by Irrational Games and Looking Glass Studios and originally launched in 1999. It's creative lead, Ken Levine, would go on to create Bioshock and Bioshock: Infinite, and is now hard at work on developing Judas for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The new remaster from Nightdive boasts revamped visuals, modernised controls, and full multiplayer compatibility for co-op play.

Nightdive Studios has proven its worth over recent years with excellent remasters in the FPS genre, including Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, Killing Time: Resurrected, and PO'ed: Definitive Edition.