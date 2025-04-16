It’s been a long time since we were last graced with a proper 2D Ninja Gaiden game, so you can imagine our shock when Dotemu revealed Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, a brand-new side-scrolling action title from Blasphemous developer The Game Kitchen, currently scheduled to launch in Summer 2025.
We recently went hands-on with the game in a generous 90-minute demo that took us through the prologue section, a tutorial, and the game’s opening levels. Now, the good news is that this is a remarkable evolution of that classic NES gameplay, leaning heavily into fast-paced traversal, a seemingly unending wave of expendable enemies and vicious boss characters. The bad news? Well… we had to stop playing eventually.
Although it’s early days yet, we came away from our time with Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound feeling utterly elated. It’s exactly what fans of the 2D entries have been wanting for so long. Given The Game Kitchen’s talent and experience with Blasphemous and its sequel, we had high expectations to begin with, but this is clearly a studio that knows Tecmo's series and respects its origins greatly.
It didn’t start off quite so hot, though. Although the NES trilogy is famous (or perhaps infamous) for its brutal difficulty, Ragebound’s prologue was a bit of a cakewalk by comparison.
You play as Jô Hayabusa, Ryu’s father and leader of the Hayabusa clan. Though we were prepared (and eager!) to have our butts kicked to the floor from the word ‘go’, it became clear that the prologue was sensibly designed to set up the story and allow us to acclimatise to the controls.
While disappointment seeped in during this short, introductory segment, it quickly melted away once we gained control of the main protagonist, Kenji Mozu, who begins his journey by brushing up on a few skills with Ryu Hayabusa. During this section, you’re taught how to execute the Guillotine Boost, in which you hit items, enemies, or projectiles to keep yourself airborne, and Hypercharge, a burst of energy gained from defeating certain glowing enemies.
The hypercharge ability is essential to defeating larger creatures, and the game does a great job at ensuring there’s almost always a glowing enemy nearby to enable activation. If not, you can charge it up on your own, sacrificing a small chunk of your health in the process.
There’s a strong sense of risk vs reward during the game’s more chaotic moments in which you might be struggling to fend off multiple enemies at once. Do you persevere and try to survive through skill alone, or do you risk your health to unleash a devastating Hypercharge blow?
Once you’re done with the tutorial, you’re tasked with defending your village against an onslaught of ninjas and vicious, hellish creatures. It’s here that the classic Ninja Gaiden gameplay really comes to life, as enemies come at you from all directions, flames spew up from the ground, and the maze-like environment necessitates copious wall jumps and Guillotine Boosts.
During the latter portion of the demo, another playable character becomes available, albeit for brief periods. Some areas might be closed off to Kenji, and so he enlists the help of Kumori, a spirit of sorts that Kenji can inhabit in order to open locked doors.
Essentially, you encase Kenji in a cocoon and immediately gain control of Kumori, whose focus on throwing knives and teleportation makes her a unique and engaging addition to the Ninja Gaiden world. Once you’ve completed your short objective as Kumori, Kenji leaps back into action. It’s a nice little way of breaking up the action a bit to focus on more puzzle-based gameplay.
With stunning pixel-art visuals, a thumping retro-inspired soundtrack, and slick, responsive gameplay, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is shaping up to be another win for The Game Kitchen and a wonderful reintroduction to the series’ 2D origins. As long as the team can really nail the difficulty and give veteran players the challenge they’ve been seeking, this stands a chance of being the studio’s best title yet.
Comments 14
Waiting really for Shinobi by lizard cube, but I could see myself getting this too at some point
Day 1 purchase! Release date please.
Thanks for the Hands On, was already looking forward to Ragebound but even more so after reading this - glad it's currently scheduled to come out relatively soon (although before preordering it from my usual retailer I'm waiting to see if it's coming also to Switch 2 and if the Switch 1 version can be upgraded in that case)!
Love the graphics. Definitely one to keep an eye on.
I think having The Game Kitchen develop it is the key to this game being what traditional Ninja Gaiden fans want it to be.
Blasphemous was pretty dang tough
Wow, yeah this looks cool as hell. I like the new characters, but I do hope the man himself Ryu is playable via some unlockable mode or something.
I'm more interested in the Shinobi one, but this also looks really cool.
Looking good!
I want this game... now!
All we need now is a new Strider and the triforce of cool ninja action games can be complete
Back in the day, I had a Master System and most of my friends had the NES, so there was a bit of a friendly rivalry over Shinobi and Ninja Gaiden. And that evolved a bit as the Shinobi sequels came out on the Genesis. To be clear, I love both. So it feels fitting that Shinobi and Ninja Gaiden will "face off" again. Back then, it was Sega vs. Tecmo. Now it's Game Kitchen vs. Lizard Cube. Both are looking very nice and I'm excited to play them both. I love me some old-school ninja action. And this coming not long after Shadow of the Ninja Reborn. It's a good time to be a fan of ninja action game revivals.
This one is looking very cool, and the Game Kitchen pixel art is wonderful. This looks pretty different from the old 8-bit games, of course, but I think that makes sense. Ninja Gaiden never evolved in the 16-bit era for some reason. And it's been so long that it feels like it makes sense to reinvent Ninja Gaiden, even though I love the way the original games play, especially parts one and three. I look forward to learning more and seeing how this turns out.
Looking forward to the showdown between Shinobi AOV and Ninja Gaiden RB. The interesting thing is that while Shinobi AOV is developed by Lizardcube which developed SOR4, Ninja Gaiden RB is published by Dotemu which published SOR4. It makes me wonder if there were any behind the scenes shenanigans which broke apart the partnership and one party took their idea of their 2D ninja game reboot to a rival franchise.
@N00BiSH did you ever play the 2014 Strider? It was pretty great. I'm honestly surprised Capcom never ported it, would've been right at home on the switch.
This looks like an awesome revival! Can't wait! Since it's the year of the ninja i should really finish cyber shadow and while I'm at it I'm giving the messenger another playthrough.
