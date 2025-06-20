Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

Bandai Namco has revealed a new overview trailer for the upcoming remaster of a PSP classic, Patapon 1+2 Replay, and it looks absolutely delightful.

This one was initially revealed back in the final Switch 1-focused Direct in late March and is set to come our way on 11th July.

Those who played either Patapon or its sequel on PSP back in the mid-2000s won't find too many surprises in the new trailer, but if you missed out, it does a decent job of filling in the blanks. This is a rhythm game where you take control of an army of tiny one-eyed warriors, and help them journey across the land. Every command you give to your team comes in the form of drum beats, which you'll have to bash out on the buttons to make them follow your instructions.

The new trailer runs through most of these commands while showcasing the game's controls and tactical slant, before detailing some of the gimmicks, character classes and quality of life improvements we can expect to encounter next month — shout out to the 'Drum Command Always Display' function.

All in all, it looks really rather sweet. Bandai Namco have assumed publishing duties on this one, but the original Patapon team are hard at work on a spiritual successor, Ratatan, which is also eyeing-up a Switch release. Man, it's a good time to be a rhythm fan!