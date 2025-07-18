Nintendo has announced it will be running another Switch Online Playtest Program later this month, and in the fine print of the application guidelines and "how to apply" section, it once again asks participants to "not discuss or disclose content" about this test.

This request from Nintendo to not share content also extends to not revealing details from the participant website or talking about the experience with "others". One exception to this rule is if you participate "as a group" in the playtest, you may communicate and exchange information as long as it's "within the bounds of your group".

Nintendo: "We request that you do not discuss or disclose content from either the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program test software or website with others. If you participate as a group, you may communicate and exchange information as long as it remains within the bounds of your group."

As you might recall, the previous playtest immediately led to all sorts of leaks – with participants uploading details and videos about the experience, and also live streaming direct footage. According to previous reports, Nintendo responded to this at the time with copyright takedowns across multiple platforms.

Although Nintendo was enforcing these rules in the previous test, oddly, it didn't even bother to disable in-game screenshots or the video recording feature on the Switch. This latest playtest is also bumping the participant count from 10,000 users to "as many as 40,000 participants worldwide" so the chance of a leak has just been drastically increased.