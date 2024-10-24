Good news, everyone! We've played the mysterious Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program, an online-only experience that, according to Nintendo, is open to just 10,000 lucky participants.

Oh yes. Team NL was ready and waiting earlier in October to rapidly register for this first-come-first-served affair. Having filed our application in the first seconds of availability, we got in and can now divulge all the juicy details of this intriguing online experience Nintendo's cooked up...

Oh no, hang on. We can't.

As you'll be aware if you've been following this program's mysterious reveal, access is conditional to accepting the EULA (End User Licence Agreement) which every participant must read — or at least scroll to the end of — before downloading and playing the software. Contained within is a request not to share details with others online or use the test for commercial purposes.

Now, the exact consequences for individuals breaking Nintendo's rules aren't clear. Losing access to the playtest is a given, but seeing as entry is tied to your Nintendo Account, many people aren't willing to risk incurring NCL's wrath just in case things turn even more Draconian and their profiles get a mark against them. We can't imagine Nintendo's hounds/eagles/ninjas turning up on your doorsteps to extract compensation, but it's understandable that people are worried about... er, messing around and finding out.

That hasn't stopped some intrepid, carefree playtesters on social media, of course. The software has been stripped apart, screenshotted, and streamed across the internet, so anyone curious can find the information out there.

The most baffling aspect here is exactly what Nintendo is thinking with these restrictions. This isn't the same as enforcing a 'No Photos' rule at the Nintendo Museum, and screenshots and video grabs aren't disabled when using the program, either. The EULA is technically, legally binding, but in reality the consequences for individuals breaking it are unlikely to be serious. The bad press generated by sending lawyers after some excited NSO subscriber who posts a photo on Facebook would be a PR nightmare. It's 2024 and you can't open the digital doors and expect thousands of people to keep it to themselves.