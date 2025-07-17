Nintendo has announced it will be performing another Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program starting later this month.

To apply and participate, you'll need to have a Nintendo Account and an "active" Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This is a test of the "same service" Nintendo performed a test for in October of last year.

One other notable update is the fact is participants will be able to download this "exclusive software" on not only their original Switch system but also the Switch 2, which was released last month.

This test will be available to users located in the US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. And it will take place between 28th July 2025 until 10th August 2025.

Registrations open this week on Nintendo's official website, and if you participated in the previous playtest, you can apply to participate individually or as a group for this latest test. Applicants wil lbe accepted on a "first-come, first-served basis".

In the leadup to the original playtest last year, Nintendo told participants to not discuss or disclose anything about it. Of course, this led to details and footage of the game leaking online, with some users even streaming their experience.

The same rules apply with this latest test and Nintendo also notes how this playtest is expected to accept "as many as 40,000 participants worldwide". This announcement follows the news earlier this week Nintendo would be hosting an online demo for Drag x Drive, due out next month.