Update #3 [ ]: Nintendo's Switch Online Playtest is now officially underway in select locations. If you did participate in the previous test, your data will carry over. This event will run from now until 10th August 2025.

Update #2 [ ]:

The website for participants has apparently gone live. Here you'll be able to access the download for this software. The full playtest once again gets underway on 28th July and runs until 10th August.





The website for participants is now open. There, you can find information on what the game is about and how to download the software. (It is the same game that was tested last year.)



The servers will open on Jul 29 at 1 am UTC. [NSO Playtest]The website for participants is now open. There, you can find information on what the game is about and how to download the software. (It is the same game that was tested last year.)The servers will open on Jul 29 at 1 am UTC. pic.twitter.com/BBvcXi4CQa July 25, 2025

Update #1 [ ]:

In case you missed this announcement last week, Nintendo is hosting another Switch Online Playtest Program later this month, this time for the Switch and the Switch 2. With this in mind, registrations have now officially gone live on Nintendo's website.

You can advance to the application on Nintendo's official page for this playtest. As a reminder, you'll need a Nintendo account and an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to participate.





Find out more: pic.twitter.com/JfnMRd9eoH We will perform another test in the #NintendoSwitchOnline : Playtest Program. From 8:00 AM PT on July 21st, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can apply to participate on a first-come, first-served basis.Find out more: https://t.co/xed7zzwzBb July 17, 2025

Original Story: [Fri 18th Jul, 2025 00:55 BST]:

Nintendo has announced it will be performing another Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program starting later this month.

To apply and participate, you'll need to have a Nintendo Account and an "active" Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This is a test of the "same service" Nintendo performed a test for in October last year.

One other notable update is the ability to download this "exclusive software" on not only the original Switch system but also the Switch 2, which launched last month.

This test will be available to users located in the US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. It will take place between 28th July 2025 until 10th August 2025.

Registrations open this week on Nintendo's official website, and if you participated in the previous playtest, you can apply to participate individually or as a group for this latest test. Applicants will be accepted on a "first-come, first-served basis".

In the lead up to the original playtest last year, Nintendo told participants to not "discuss or disclose" anything about it. Of course, this led to details and footage of the game leaking online, with some users even streaming their experience.

The same rules apply for the latest test, and Nintendo also notes how this playtest is "expected to accept as many as 40,000 participants worldwide". This announcement follows the news earlier this week Nintendo would be hosting an online demo for Drag x Drive, due out next month.