Donkey Kong Bananza is now officially available for the Switch 2, and while there's not often much to look at when it comes to game cases nowadays, some titles do include some extra artwork. We saw it with the Mario Kart World physical release, and DK's new release also has artwork on this side of the case.

It's an image of Donkey Kong and Pauline taking a break from their adventure. Y might have seen this artwork in some other promotional materials before now. Although there's no Switch 2 branding, you can still swap it to the front side of the case. Here's a look courtesy of YouTuber Jake Randall on social media:

So, if you haven't already got a physical version of Donkey Kong Bananza, or just don't plan on getting a hard copy of the game, this is what it looks like when you open the case! Nintendo also did similar full spread shots like this on some box arts during the Switch generation.

As for the rest of the DK physical release, the game card (which includes the entire game on the card) features the same artwork as Banaza's front cover featuring DK and Pauline. And the back of the case shows off some more artwork of DK, while also highlighting some other aspects of the game.

All of this has got us wondering if our community has picked up this new release physically or if they purchased the game digitally? So, vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.