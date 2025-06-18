We all knew this was coming following a cheeky little leak some weeks back, but Nintendo has nw showcased the final box art for Donkey Kong Bananza, and it looks incredible.

Showcasing Pauline in all her glory, we'd go so far as to say that this box art might go down as an all-timer. It's simply beautiful: the striking pose from DK and Pauline; the bits of rock flying everywhere; the constrast between the colourful action and the black background... Gorgeous.

It's all great stuff, and we simply can't wait to display this on our shelves come 17th July, 2025. Check out the new box art below. And because we're nice, we've also included the original for comparison: