In recent weeks, we've been finding out more details about the developers behind the Switch 2's launch line up of games, and now Nintendo's 1-UP Studio has updated its website with two major projects.

It helped out with not only Mario Kart World but also Donkey Kong Bananza. It's previously supported Nintendo EPD on projects like Super Mario Odyssey and has assisted with other entries in the Mario series during the Switch generation. You can see the rest of its history on its official website.

According to 1UP's website, its responsibilities on Bananza included "design, level design, programming" and "part of the sound". As for Mario Kart World, it's mentioned how it assisted with "part of the design". As with many major first-party Nintendo titles nowadays, collaborative efforts like this have become increasingly common.

This follows an update from Nintendo earlier this month, which confirmed "the Super Mario Odyssey team" developed DK and Pauline's latest outing for the Switch 2. We've also got confirmation of the voice actors involved in this new entry.