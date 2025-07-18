Donkey Kong Bananza is now officially out in the wild, and the new voices for DK and Pauline have been officially confirmed. According to the credits (via IGN), Kouji Takeda is Donkey Kong, and the new voice for Pauline is Jenny Kidd.

Takeda is the voice of DK in the Japanese dub of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and it follows reports of Takashi Nagasako (the voice of DK for over two decades) not being credited in last month's Switch 2 release Mario Kart World.

As for Kidd, this actress and musician takes on the younger 13-year-old version of Pauline. The same character was voiced by Kate Higgins in Super Mario Odyssey.

This also follows on from the news last month about Princess Peach's voice actor being replaced after 18 years.