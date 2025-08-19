Update #2 [ ]: Ahead of the arrival of Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree on the Switch next month, Bandai Namco has now released a demo on multiple platforms including the eShop.

It will take players on the "first steps of the journey", allowing you to experience the prologue chapter with four of the game's eight Guardians. Here's a bit more about what you can expect via the official game page:

"Players take on the role of Rekka, Shigin, Origami, and Nishikito to take on the evil Mogatsu and his minions, the Magaori. In the demo, they will also visit the game’s hub, Shinju Village, where friendly and memorable NPCs will help them in their quest, whether to strengthen swords at the Blacksmith, practice their combat skills at the Dojo, or learn more about the deep history and narrative of Towa’s world."

Alongside this, Bandai Namco has also shared a new Guardian trailer showcasing "a key moment in the game's storyline". You can see it in action above.

"With their world at stake, those who defend it are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Bampuku and Mutsumi, the brother and sister Shiba Inus who have sworn to protect Shinju Village and restore life to the Sacred Tree at all costs, show to what extreme ends that sacrifice can take them."

Will you be checking out this demo? What are your thoughts about this game so far? Let us know in the comments.

Update #1 [ ]:

Following the initial reveal last week, Bandai Namco has now shared a gameplay overview of its new roguelite action game Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree. It features a first proper look, some backstory, and what else you can expect when it arrives this September.

If you want to pre-order the game, you'll get a pre-order bonus 'guardians' vestments' (an additional costume set for Towa and all 8 guardians). And there's also a deluxe edition, featuring the base game, digital artbook and soundtrack as well as the costume set.

Original Story: [Sat 7th Jun, 2025 07:55 BST]:

Bandai Namco and Brownies have today revealed the new roguelite action title Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree.

It will be making its way to the Switch on 19th September 2025 and includes melodies from Hitsoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy). You can check out the new trailer above and here's some PR (via Bandai Namco):

In this roguelite-RPG adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu’s forces and determine the future of Shinju Village. Enter a vibrant world filled with beauty and perilous danger. On your quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu’s evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto’s melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins. Towa, priestess of Shinju, stands united with 8 trustworthy companions to defeat Magatsu.

Fight alongside a fellow guardian and wield the power of the sacred sword (Tsurugi) and staff (Kagura). Each guardian has its own abilities and sets of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique. Together, pave your way through colorful lands, conquer dungeons, and defeat Magatsu’s minions! As the guardians pursue their quests across different timelines, the village evolved over the years. Develop unique bonds with its residents and learn more about their customs and stories that are woven into the inner workings of the village. Each visit is a chance to train at the dojo, summon powerful Graces, and craft new swords at the smithing shop.

Brownies, in case you didn't know, is the studio led by former founders of Brownie Brown (now Nintendo's 1-UP Studio) - who originally worked on the Mana series for Square Enix back in the day as well as titles like Mother 3 and Sword of Mana.