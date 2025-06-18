Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

EA's Lost In Random was very well-received when it launched back in 2021, with our very own review awarding the hybrid of roguelike, dice-rolling, deckbuilding, boardgame and real-time action (phew!) a rather great 8/10.

So, it may be of interest to you to know that the sequel to all of this very good stuff, Lost In Random: The Eternal Die, came out yesterday on Switch (and Switch 2, though only via backwards compatibility - how very exciting that we now live in such a thriving ecosystem).

Described as a "fast-paced roguelike set in the world of Lost In Random", this sequel from Stormteller Games — now with Thunderful on publishing duties — serves as the next chapter in the story of a world where children must roll a dice to decide their stations in life. Which seems harsh (although what's the chances they'll end up in a worse spot than "games journalist"?)

Of course, your main protagonists aren't having any of that, and we expect a further fight back against the establishment will follow as a new tale involving the Queen of Random — yes, the world here is called Random, you see — unfolds before us in the series' unique graphical style. As the press release details:

Mastery Meets Chance: Engage in fast-paced, second-to-second combat that blends real-time action with strategic decision-making - and a touch of luck. Forge Your Playstyle: Wield four unique weapons, throw your die-companion, and combine 100+ relics with powerful card-based abilities to unleash devastating synergies. Ever-Changing World: Traverse four randomly generated worlds, each with its own distinct secrets and challenges and face over 30 different enemy types and formidable bosses. A Dark Fantasy Tale: Immerse yourself in a fully voiced story set in a Tim Burton-inspired world, brought to life with hauntingly beautiful landscapes and an enchanting soundtrack."

Judging by the game's trailer, there's more than a little Hades in the mix here, which is a very good thing indeed, and feedback over on Steam has been very positive thus far, so this is defo one to keep an eye on.

Lost In Random: The Eternal Die released yestoday (17th June) with a 10% launch discount putting it at $22.49/£17.99. The Fortune Edition, which includes a special digital artbook, exclusive soundtrack and cosmetic DLC is available for $28.99/£23.19.

Interested in picking up Lost In Random: The Eternal Die? Make sure to let us know!