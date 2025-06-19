Nintendo released a bunch of free Switch updates alongside the launch of the Switch 2 earlier this month but one issue that wasn't entirely resolved was tied to Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

At the time, Nintendo was only able to "partially" alleviate an issue which occured when playing the game on the Switch 2, and the "entire screen" would flicker in several scenes. It mentioned in the previous patch notes how a fix was on the way, and today it's seemingly delivered on this promise with the Version 1.1.3 game update:

Pikmin 3 Deluxe: Ver. 1.1.3 (Released June 16, 2025)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Fixed an issue that occurs when playing on Nintendo Switch 2 where the entire screen will briefly turn off and on again in several scenes of the game, such as at the beginning and end of a day.

Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo also mentions how this particular problem has not been resolved in the Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo, but a fix for this will be distributed alongside a full game update at some point in the future.

These are the only updates Pikmin 3 Deluxe has received for the Switch 2 so far and if there are any upgrades released, we'll let you know. Pikmin 3 is marked on Nintendo's backwards compatibility list of games with issues that have "been resolved, or are planned to be resolved by an update".

This follows on from an update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Switch 2 exclusive Mario Kart World.