Good news villagers, Nintendo has rolled out a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons addressing some issues with the game on the Switch 2 and Switch.

This includes a specific bug fix encountered on the Switch 2, as well as some other fixes and adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience. Here are the patch notes via Nintendo's official support page:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Ver. 2.0.8 (Released June 18, 2025)

Fixed bugs on Nintendo Switch 2

Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when attempting to change the door decoration variation while suggesting a resident's home exterior to Tom Nook at Resident Services.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where newly crafted fencing would not be added to the player’s inventory if a remade version of the same fence was already in their pocket.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.

There are no Switch 2 enhancement updates or anything like that for New Horizons (at least right now), but if we hear anything about a Switch 2 Edition or something similar, we'll let you know.

This follows Nintendo updating multiple other Switch games over the past few weeks with higher resolution, frame rate improvements, and more on the Switch 2. A new firmware update for the Switch 2 has also been rolled out today.