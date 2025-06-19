Nintendo has rolled out a new system firmware update today for the Switch 2 and original model which bumps the hybrid family of devices up to Version 20.1.5.

This update officially kicks off the Switch 2's life with a stability update, but nothing else is revealed in these patch notes. This follows on from Version 20.1.1 which was released earlier this month and contained some minor fixes.

Here's the full rundown of the latest system update, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Dataminer 'OatmealDome' suggests trying out any games that may have had issues to see how they're performing on this new firmware:

"I'm currently seeing reports that 20.1.5 fixes some Switch 1 games that previously didn't work on the Switch 2. If you have any problematic games, try them after updating!"

If there is anything significant going on behind the scenes of this latest update, we'll be sure to let you know.

If you're not prompted to update your system, you can manually enter the system settings from the home menu on the Switch and Switch 2 to perform this update. You then navigate to the "system" option and perform a "system update" from here.

Nintendo has also been updating many of its games over the past week, including its Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World.