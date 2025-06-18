We're now well into the first month of the Switch 2 and Nintendo has today released a new software update for the system-exclusive Mario Kart World.

On face value, this patch includes multiple fixes tied to "issues" with items, game crashes, online play problems and more. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Mario Kart World - Ver. 1.1.1 (Released June 17, 2025)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where items were no longer able to be used.

Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when selecting a character and trying to start Free Roam from the “Free Roam” map.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down when watching replay after a race.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down after a race in “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Knockout Tour” and “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where it was easy for a communication error to occur when trying to join Friends playing “VS Race” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes slipped through the wall before the finish line of “DK Spaceport.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t return to correct position after falling of the course between “Airship Fortress” and “Bowser’s Castle” while gliding.

If you want to keep enjoying modes like Knockout Tour, you'll need to update your copy of Mario Kart World to this latest version before going online. You can manually install this update by pressing the plus or minus button on the software from the Switch 2 Home menu and selecting "software update". Alternatively, you can simply boot the game and you should be prompted to update.

This follows on from the release of Version 1.1.1 at launch, which enabled various features for the game and also made some other changes. You can find out more about this patch in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.