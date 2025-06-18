Oof, well this has been quite the day for Donkey Kong Bananza content, eh? The spotlight Direct was absolutely jam-packed with DK goodness, revealing some familiar faces, highlighting a bunch of gameplay mechanics and announcing enough collectibles to make even the most tentative completionist break out in a sweat. On top of all that, we've also got a new batch of screenshots — like we said, what a day!

The freshly-baked screens cover a lot of the same ground that you will have seen in the Direct, but it's a nice chance to stop for a minute and really soak up some of the details. Scrolling through them got us feeling sufficiently pumped for the game's 17th July release date, and we thought it would be only fair to share them all with you lovely lot too.

So, let's check out some of these sweet snaps, shall we? Starting with the surprise reveal that started it all: Pauline!