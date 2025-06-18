Donkey Kong Bananza
Image: Nintendo

Oof, well this has been quite the day for Donkey Kong Bananza content, eh? The spotlight Direct was absolutely jam-packed with DK goodness, revealing some familiar faces, highlighting a bunch of gameplay mechanics and announcing enough collectibles to make even the most tentative completionist break out in a sweat. On top of all that, we've also got a new batch of screenshots — like we said, what a day!

The freshly-baked screens cover a lot of the same ground that you will have seen in the Direct, but it's a nice chance to stop for a minute and really soak up some of the details. Scrolling through them got us feeling sufficiently pumped for the game's 17th July release date, and we thought it would be only fair to share them all with you lovely lot too.

So, let's check out some of these sweet snaps, shall we? Starting with the surprise reveal that started it all: Pauline!

And how about those vistas? Just imagine the punching potential...

Next, let's have a look at the three Bananza Transformations, which will see DK morph into a giant gorilla, a speedy zebra and a flying ostrich, each with its own special abilities:

We've got a handful of gameplay screenshots too, so you can see what exploration and Challenge Courses will look like when treated to some HUD magic:

And we haven't forgotten about you menu fans, either. We'll round things out with a closer look at the in-game map, the DK Art mode, and a handful of shop and Skill Point menus:

We're imagine we'll hear a little more from Donkey Kong Bananza before it swings its way to Switch 2 on 17th July, but for now, at least, you can consider us sufficiently hyped!

What do you make of these new DKB screens? Swing down to the comments and let us know.