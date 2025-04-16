Update [ ]: After the initial tease way back in April last year, publisher Electric Airship has finally confirmed that Kasey Ozymy's fantastic surreal RPG, Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass, is coming to Switch on 5th February 2026.

Heavily inspired by SNES RPGs while putting its own unique dreamlike twist on the genre, Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass' console port is more than just that, with the brand new trailer (up top) teasing "new never-before-seen levels!", new enemies, enhanced visuals, a CRT filter, new fonts, and even more.

Blending horror elements with all of those classic retro RPG tropes, Jimmy's adventures in his dreams promise to be memorable and emotional.

For more info, check out this summary from the game's Steam page and check out our original story from last year below...

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass is a Japanese-style RPG made by a guy from Texas. It was very much influenced by SNES-era jRPGs, particularly Earthbound, Final Fantasy 5, and the Breath of Fire series, among others. It was also heavily influenced by Yume Nikki. The game takes place in the dream of an eight-year-old boy. When an alien entity appears and threatens his family and the stability of the dream world itself, Jimmy sets out on an adventure to save his family and eradicate the threat of the Pulsating Mass. Along the way, Jimmy will have to work with his family, confront his own shortcomings, and brave the creeping nightmares of his subconscious. Features:

-Full-length Japanese-style RPG.

-Classic turn-based combat with some modern sensibilities.

-A big emphasis on exploration.

-As an empathetic kid, Jimmy gains the ability to imagine himself as several of the monsters he meets, allowing him to interact with the world in new ways.

-These different transformations can also be leveled up, granting Jimmy higher stats and new abilities.

-A story for adults delivered from the perspective of a child.

-Jokes.

-Unspeakable horrors.

Original Story: Wed 16th Apr, 2025 19:30 BST: We all know just how influential EarthBound is at this point. Despite initially underselling and putting people off with weird marketing campaigns, the game (and, in turn, series) is one of the most beloved games on the SNES. So it's no wonder that EarthBound-inspired games are a dime a dozen.

Here's one that may have flown under the radar for many, however — Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass from solo developer Kasey Ozymy, a "guy from Texas" who loves Japanese and Japanese-style RPGs. His debut game, made entirely in RPG Maker, launched on Steam and itch.io in August 2018. And now, Ozymy's studio, Starseed Games, is partnering with publisher Electric Airship to bring the turn-based RPG to all consoles, including Switch.

We don't have a date yet, or anything else besides a post on Bluesky from Electric Airship stating "we are working with Starseed Games". But it's something.

Pleased to announce that we are working with Starseed Games to bring Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass to all major consoles! #RpgMaker #NintendoSwitch #PlayStation5 #XBoxSeriesX — Electric Airship✨ (Wishlist INFINITE ALLIANCE!) (@electricairship.com) 2025-04-14T12:10:13.000Z

With fewer than 500 Steam reviews, and only a handful of mostly-glowing reviews from smaller outlets such as Gaming Trend, Cubed3, and RPGFan (where, full disclosure, the author of this news article is a former writer at RPGFan), not many people are talking about it. YouTuber Nitro Rad also produced a video on the game prior to release. And, from what we've heard, this sounds like a must-play for fans of EarthBound.

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass isn't just inspired by Nintendo's subversive American-set RPG; it also takes cues from the Breath of Fire series, Final Fantasy V, and horror indie hit Yume Nikke. Boasting over 40 hours of content, the entire game takes place inside the dream of an eight-year-old boy called Jimmy.

It's got first-person turn-based combat just like Dragon Quest, but you have the ability to actually transform into some foes — as long as they're not controlled by the game's big bad, the titular Pulsating Mass. There are horrifying nightmarish dungeons, tons of sidequests, and a beautiful story at the centre of it all.

So, we'll be keeping an eye out for this one, then. In the meantime, you can sign up to the publisher's website to get more details on Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass' console release and other indie RPGs.

Have you played Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass before? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.