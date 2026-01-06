Tomba! Special Edition launched on Switch 1 back in 2024, and surprise! Limited Run Games has brought it back again for Nintendo's new hybrid with a host of hot upgrades.

As revealed in a post on Bluesky, this Switch 2 Edition packs in increased resolution and "improved performance" — though the frame rate specifics were not given. You can also expect higher quality assets from this release and a "downsampled display mode".

The Switch 2 version is now available on the North American eShop for $19.99. LRG doesn't appear to be offering any Upgrade Path options between the consoles at the time of writing, but we will be sure to update this post if that changes.

Tomba! Special Edition... ✅ Nintendo Switch 2... ✅ Available today, Tomba! Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2! Featuring: 🐽Increased Resolution 🐽Improved Performance 🐽Higher Quality Assets 🐽Downsampled Display Mode https://bit.ly/4pskfFt — Limited Run Games (@limitedrungames.com) 2026-01-05T13:05:02.002779139Z

For those who missed the initial release, here's a quick summary of Tomba's key features and a handful of screenshots from its new eShop listing:

-Save Anywhere! No more worrying about heading back to a checkpoint.

-Rewind - Stuck on a difficult challenge? Try again!

-Toggle for analog control

-A museum crammed with classic print advertisements, original packaging and manuals, never- before-seen dev documents, and high-res original artwork

-A new remastered soundtrack

-Interview with the creator, Tokuro Fujiwara

The Switch 2 release of 'Tomba 1' lands mere weeks after Limited Run Games launched Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition on both hybrid consoles. What a time to be a Tomba fan, eh?