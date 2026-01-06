Back in its 10th anniversary special presentation, Limited Run Games announced that it was teaming up with Capcom on a line of physical releases. One of the titles falling in this physical line-up was Capcom Arcade Stadium, which had a vague '2026' release date attached. Well, with the new year finally upon us, we've got some more information on what the physical will have in store.

Pre-orders for the collection will go live on the Limited Run website on 9th January 2026 for $59.99, but all those who want to get their hands on a copy will have a big decision to make: which cover do you want to see on your shelf?

Limited Run Games is showcasing a whopping five different covers for this physical release. There's one with all of the standard collection key art, but the other four feature new pieces of artwork for individual games featured in the collection: Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Captain Commando, Final Fight and Strider.

The actual boxed contents remain the same, obviously, and each cover will sell for the same price, but it's a pretty tough decision. Here's a closer look at each design, so you can see for yourself:

Pre-orders will be sticking around until 8th February at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET (9th Feb) / 7:59am GMT (9th Feb), with copies expected to ship between 1st July and 30th September.

We had a great time with Capcom Arcade Stadium when it first launched on the Switch eShop back in 2021, and while the emulation wasn't always up to scratch, we called it "well worth the price, warts and all" in our 8/10 review.