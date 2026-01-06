Fortnite is pretty much solely known for its ludicrous crossovers these days, and after the success of the recent events centred around The Simpsons and Kill Bill, the game is gearing up for yet another.

Yes, on 9th January 2025 (this Friday), South Park will enter the fray, though no specific details as to what this might entail have been shared at the time of writing.

All we've got for the time being is a small teaser via social media:

It wouldn't be a new Fortnite drop without a few leaks, mind you, and word on the street is that the content will include skins for Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, along with items relating to The Stick of Truth. There may also be some South Park-themed environments, which would honestly be awesome.

We'll have to wait and see if the leaks are accurate, but we're intrigued to see exactly how this pans out.