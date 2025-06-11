Game-Key Card releases have been a huge talking point in the lead up to the launch of the Switch 2 – arguably blurring the lines between physical and digital media.

Now that Nintendo's new system is out, it seems Capcom has revealed how it will be reporting game-key card sales. This information comes from a financial briefing Q&A summary, and it's been confirmed the Japanese company will treat game-key cards as "digital sales".

Q. Are key cards for Nintendo Switch 2 (game cards that feature an activaition key necessary to launch the software) recorded as physical or digital units?

A. They are recorded as digital sales.

And that's that – game-key cards are classed as digital media by Capcom. It follows a story last week about how publishers are actually thanking Nintendo for this new option, as many companies face "rising costs to make games".

Capcom last week released Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2 as a game-key card release, and while it comes with all of the Year 1 and Year 2 DLC, this part of the game is actually a download code. So the main game is on the game-key card, but you'll still need to input a code on the eShop to access the DLC.

If you were to end up giving away this card in the future, it seems the next user would then have to repurchase the game's DLC.