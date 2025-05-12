Wow, I did not see this level of HDR-support coming at all. Actually, I only dreamed of this and did not foresee any actual support. That is pretty darn cool. I love this new direction for Nintendo. Basically all their first-party games have been screaming for HDR support for a decade now.

I am now very hopeful and optimistic, that Nintendo will continue with this and also free other games from their SDR-prison. Hoping for Metroid Prime and Dread, Astral Chain, Fire Emblem games, Bayonetta 1-3, Xenoblade X (!!!), Splatoon obviously and also Luigi's Mansion.

All 1st-party games would benefit immensely from HDR-support though and given that HDR is performance agnostic, there is no good technically reason not to have it!

Sidenote: Nintendo apparently updated the wording already for 3D Worle to ...

"Frame rate: improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser's Fury).

HDR support**"

Here is to hoping that this will mean the entire games will be output in HDR, as it would be weird - even by Nintendo standards - to limit this to the addon only.

I'm actually much more excited for the launch now that I was before, since I have not even played all these games listed here yet (certainly not to completion).

Not gonna lie, if they bring these kind of backported updates to most of their backcatalogue, then this alone is worth the price of admissions alone. Since until now we had to use PC-based means to get HDR (and increased FPS and internal Resolution).