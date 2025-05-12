As you might recall, Nintendo will be releasing "free updates" for select Switch games on the Nintendo Switch 2.
It's already revealed the specific titles that will be getting this treatment and now it's detailed what exactly you can expect. Once again, these updates will enhance the overall gameplay experience with visual enhancements, frame rate improvements, additional feature support, and more.
"By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet and performing a system update, you can download free updates for selected games that may improve graphics or add support for features such as GameShare. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game."
Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official website. All of these updates will be available on 5th June 2025 alongside the launch of the Switch 2.
ARMS
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players).
- HDR support.
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
GameShare support:
- Up to four people can play in Party Mode.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.
GameShare support:
- Two people can play all of the courses.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat.
Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
GameShare support:
- Up to four people can play 34 games.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat.
Game Builder Garage
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Supports Joy-Con™ 2 mouse controls.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
Pokémon Scarlet
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.
Pokémon Violet
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser's Fury).
- HDR support (Bowser’s Fury only).
GameShare support:
- Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World.
- In Bowser's Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat.
Super Mario Odyssey
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.
GameShare support:
- Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy.
- Share locally or share online via GameChat.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.
Zelda: Link's Awakening
Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support.