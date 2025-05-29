The Nintendo Today! mobile app has been updated (alongside the now-rebranded Nintendo Switch Online app), adding in a few notable new features that fans will no doubt appreciate.

The biggest change comes with the calendar feature, which now lets you link up with your own device calendar to view personal events alongside Nintendo's schedule. So for example, you can now quickly see if July's upcoming Pokémon Presents broadcast directly conflicts with your weekly Big Shop™. Handy!

It's not the most earth-shattering update imaginable, but it makes life a bit easier if you happen to check Nintendo Today! on a daily basis.

Additionally, you can now bookmark certain pieces of content as 'Favourites'. This means that you can now filter out the news feed to only show your favourite moments. How about that new Sylux video from Metroid Prime 4:Beyond? If you want to go back and view it again, you can.

Finally, you can zoom in on images. There's not much to say about this, but it could potentially open up the possibility of creating your own phone backgrounds by zooming in and taking a cheeky screenshot. Just don't tell Nintendo.

The Nintendo Today! app was also quietly updated recently to seemingly prevent users from directly recording video footage such as trailers and game clips. Whenever footage is recorded, it would simply play back as a blank screen.