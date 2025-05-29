The Nintendo Switch Online mobile app has undergone a pretty major rebrand as fans excitedly await the launch of the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.

Now simply known as 'Nintendo Switch App', the 3.0.1 update now lets you view your friends' profiles and receive optional notifications whenever they come online.

Crucially, however, the app supports the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, allowing you to receive GameChat invite notifications while introducing a much-needed improvement to screenshot management.

Effectively, with the Switch 2, utilising the 'Upload to Smart Device' feature will now send screenshots directly to the Nintendo Switch app, with up to 100 files displayed for 30 days after the initial upload. If you don't want the hassle of doing this manually, you can also enable screenshots to be uploaded to the app automatically. Yay!

In addition to the new hardware features, the upcoming 'Zelda Notes' feature for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 2 is viewable via the main menu. You can't do anything with it yet, mind, and we suspect this will become available alongside the Switch 2 launch next week.