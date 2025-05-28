Yes, we will indeed be getting a second Pokémon Presents showcase later this year.

Announced by The Pokémon Company, more Pokémon news is coming our way on 22nd July 2025 (thanks, Serebii!).

Right now we have no other details — not even a time — but we can make a few guesses on what to expect. Especially given that Pokémon Legends: Z-A just got its Switch and Switch 2 release date.

With the new game coming out in October, July is the perfect time to shine a spotlight on the Lumiose City-based battler.

We'll probably also be getting a ton up mobile game updates for Masters EX, GO, and Unite (among others), more news on the recently announced Pokémon Champions. and hey, maybe we'll find out when Pokémon Colosseum and XD: Gale of Darkness are coming to GameCube NSO on Switch 2?

