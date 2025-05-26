Nintendo has quietly updated its Nintendo Today! mobile app in an apparent effort to prevent users from capturing its promotional videos and sharing them elsewhere.

Although the update has not been publicly detailed by Nintendo, Reddit user Cube_play_8 has uploaded a video demonstrating that screen recordings of footage from Nintendo Today! now result in a blank screen when played back.

We've tested this out ourselves with Nintendo's new 'P Switch Mission #2' video from Mario Kart World, and indeed, the resulting footage is blanked out on the Google Pixel 7a. Similar tests via Reddit have also been conducted with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Poco F5 pro, which yielded the same results.

Naturally, you can circumvent this by simply filming your phone's screen (as demonstrated in the above video – albeit possibly unintentionally), but this is nevertheless a bit of a blow for the potential archival of promotional material.

We can't necessarily blame Nintendo, mind. The company clearly wants as many users downloading its Nintendo Today! app as possible, and won't want its exclusive content being shared elsewhere. Still... it stings. If you've perhaps missed some content on the app itself, viewing the footage elsewhere can be a great way to catch up.

Nintendo has been using the app to promote the upcoming Switch 2 ahead of its 5th June launch, including showcasing videos for various accessories, launch games, and even GameCube titles via Nintendo Switch Online.