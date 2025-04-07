After lots of rumours and speculation, Nintendo has confirmed that, yes, mouse controls for the Switch 2 is a very real thing. It looks awesome too, with games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Drag x Drive making full use of the new feature to provide you with new options and completely new ways to play.

The good news is that it's now been confirmed that you'll be able to adjust the sensitivity of the mouse controls within the Switch 2's settings. So for example, if you're sitting down and you want to use the Joy-Con's mouse controls on your leg (but please, wear some trousers), you can increase the sensitivity so that small motions result in bigger results on-screen.

Here's what NoA's Nate Bihldorff had to say:

"One important point to note is that people are gonna be able to adjust mouse sensitivity based on what they want to do in the settings on a system level. So it's the type of thing where if you're feeling like, "Oh, I wanna play on my legs, but I'm not getting enough runway on here," you're gonna be able to adjust that sensitivity so that smaller motions could work or that larger motions can work on a system level. "Same thing with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. I'm not actually a keyboard and mouse first-person player. I'm terrible at it, but I actually got really comfortable playing that game by adjusting the settings where I'm playing on my knee, and I got my other Joy-Con on the side moving around, but I used small motions and I was just fine tuning shots. "That again just goes back to the tool set. For some people it's just gonna be gyro aiming and they're gonna like to fine tune it there. Some people are gonna like to do it on their legs. Some people are gonna have some awesome rig at home they're gonna have set up at home with a perfect mouse table and they're going to be excelling at it that way. It really is going to be able to fill out whatever particular set up people want to enjoy."

Sounds promising, then! Granted, it's something you would almost expect to be included as standard, but it's good to have it confirmed either way. What's particularly neat is that, with Prime 4 at least, activating the mouse controls is simply a case of placing the Joy-Con optical sensor-down on a surface. The 'mouse mode' will then automatically activate, removing the need to go into the game's settings.

We went hands-on with both Prime 4 and Drag x Drive recently and came away feeling optimistic about both games, though there's definitely a sense with the latter that it could wind up being the equivalent of ARMS on the Switch.